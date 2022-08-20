GLORY 81: Ben Saddik vs. Adegbuyi Results

On Saturday, Aug. 20, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 81: Ben Saddik vs. Adegbuyi, live from the Castello Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany. The event features a heavyweight contender bout between Jamal Ben Saddik and Benjamin Adegbuyi.
The event airs live on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
Donovan Wisse vs. Juri de Sousa – for the middleweight title
Nordine Mahieddine vs. Cihad Kepenek
Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Rafik Habiat
Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Guerric Billet
Dennis Wosik vs. Naoki Tanaka
Michael Boapeah def. Florian Kröger by unanimous decision (30-26 x 5)
Chris Wunn def. Ilias Darrazi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
