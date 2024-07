K-1 World MAX 2024 Final Results: Buakaw Loses; Koprivlenski Earns Title

FULL RESULTS

Stoyan Koprivlenski def. Viktor Akimov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:07 – K-1 World MAX Tournament Final

Yuki Yoza def. Kongnapa Weerasakreck by TKO (3 knockdowns). Round 1, 2:30

Shintaro Matsukura def. Alexandru Amariței by unanimous decision

Viktor Akimov def. Sergio Sanchez by TKO (leg kicks). Round 3, 1:33

Stoyan Koprivlenski def. Dengue Silva by unanimous decision

Akihiro Kaneko def. Kan Meng Hong by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:55

Masashi Kumura def. Antonio Orden by KO (left hook). Round 1, 0:55

Riamu def. Angelos Martinos by TKO (leg kicks). Round 4, 0:39

Rui Okubo def. Zhao Zhendong by unanimous decision

Kacper Muszyński def. Zhora Akopyan by unanimous decision.

Viktor Akimov def. Romano Bakboord by KO (punch to the body). Round 2, 0:07

Dengue Silva def. Darryl Verdonk by unanimous decision

Stoyan Koprivlenski def. Buakaw Banchamek by unanimous decision

Sergio Sanchez def. Petros Cabelinho by KO (right overhand). Round 2, 2:25

Tomoya Yokoyama def. Cabelo Monteiro by TKO(3 knockdowns). Round 1, 1:47

Takumi Terada def. Shoki Kaneda by majority decision

Naoki Yamamoto def. Yuta Matsuyama by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:07

Kira Matsutani def. Jung Yujung by unanimous decision

Koji Ikeda def. Koki by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:05

Kosei Kawakita def. Kuto Ueno by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:06

Haruto def. Ryuto Uchida by unanimous decision. Round 3, 3:00

Yu Fujikura def. Nikudango by unanimous decision

Kanata Ueno def. Issei Uegaito by ko (jumping knee). Round 2, 1:48