Invicta FC 48: Tennant vs. Rubin Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Wednesday, Jul. 20, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 48: Tennant vs. Rubin, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event features a bantamweight title fight between Taneisha Tennant and Olga Rubin.

The event airs live on AXS TV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins, which took place on Tuesday, Jul. 19, shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Check below for weigh-in results

FULL RESULTS Taneisha Tennant (134.3) vs. Olga Rubin (134.1) – for the bantamweight title

Talita Bernardo (135.2) vs. Yana Gadelha (135.6)

Liana Pirosin (126) vs. Kristina Williams (125.4)

Melissa Oddessa Parker (115.1) vs. Isis Verbeek (115.5)

Amber Leibrock (145.6) vs. Morgan Frier (145.4)

Auttumn Norton (135.4) vs. Maria Djukic (135.7)