LFA 133 Results: Stack Persists, but Delano Picks Him Apart for the Win

On Friday, June 3, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 133: Stack vs. Delano, live from the Magness Arena in Denver, Colo. The event featured featherweight title bout between Michael Stack and Jose Delano.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS José Delano def. Michael Stack by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45) – for the vacant featherweight title

Haris Talundžić def. Bahatebole Batebolati def. by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Trey Waters def. Benjamin Bennett by KO (knee). Round 3, 4:37

Jeremiah Curtright def. Ryan Charlebois by disqualification (elbows to back of head). Round 1, 3:15

Jacobi Jones def. Riley Wiseman by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 1, 2:09

Ben Tynan def. Trevor Wallace by submission (head-and-arm triangle choke). Round 1, 1:33

Jota Ninomiya def. Ricky Field by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:34

Llorrvic Acevedo def. Aasin Liberato by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 4:36

Frankie Sanchez def. Joe Stafford by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:55

Miguel Perez vs. Mike Mazariego by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:04

Luis Gurule def. Anthony Valenzuela by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:16

Jeremiah Humphrey def. David Evenson by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:59 (a)

Iaian McGhee def. Cody Jerabek by submission (straight ankle lock). Round 1, 0:56 (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout