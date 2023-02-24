Three Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 7

ONE Championship is bringing everything to Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II on Friday, Feb. 24.

Kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling will all be featured on the star-studded card, which will air via streaming giant Prime Video, and it will be capped off with two world championship bouts.

The stellar lineup of martial arts action is guaranteed to entertain everyone, regardless of their taste, but to make sure that you are tuned in, here are three of the best reasons why ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video will be unmissable.

Tawanchai’s Greatness

Tawanchai PK Saenchai was recognized as a Muay Thai prodigy from a young age, but now he is simply known as the best featherweight in the sport anywhere in the world.

The Thai phenom confirmed that with his victory over Petchmorakot Petchyindee last year. He outworked the longtime king over five rounds to score a unanimous decision ad earn the ONE featherweight Muay Thai title.

Now, Tawanchai gets to affirm his place atop the stacked division with his first title defense. He’ll be challenged by a heavy puncher in the form of Jamal Yusupov, who has flashed his knockout power on multiple occasions in ONE and has an unblemished record in the promotion.

The Russian-Turkish star believes he can catch the champion early and score one of 2023’s biggest upsets.

Although the odds are against Yusupov, his ruthless strength creates a compelling argument to keep in mind during the matchup. We will either be witness to the beginning of a lengthy title reign by a top star in the sport, or a massive surprise win that will usher in a new divisional king.

Indonesia’s Next Big Stars

Eko Roni Saputra has become one of Indonesia’s most watched athletes as he continues to rise up the ranks in ONE’s flyweight MMA division, and he gets a chance to break through into the rankings against third-ranked Danny Kingad on Friday evening.

But Saputra isn’t the only Indonesian to watch on the card.

In the opening contest, Adrian Mattheis meets Zelang Zhaxi in a strawweight matchup. He will be looking to get back into the winner’s column after losing to former strawweight king Alex Silva in their rematch last year. A victory would move Mattheis right back into the thick of the loaded division.

The men will most likely produce fireworks in their bouts, but all eyes should be on Linda Darrow when she headlines the bonus bouts prior to the main card. The undefeated atomweight is returning to competition for the first time since 2018, and she’ll be hoping to make a splash against Victoria Souza.

The Indonesian star is 6-0, with five finishes, and if she can return to those same winning ways, it will make a huge addition to the atomweight division.

Thunderous Kickboxing

Among the many barnburners on the card, the light heavyweight kickboxing match between Andrei Stoica and Francesko Xhaja may get overlooked. But do not not let it pass you by, as it promises to open the main card with a bang.

Stoica is coming off of a win over Giannis Stoforidis and could put himself in line for a rematch against divisional king Roman Kryklia with a big win.

However, the Albania’s Xhaja returns for his second match on the global stage looking to erase the memory of his debut loss by scoring a monster knockout.

When these giant humans begin swinging leather at one another, someone will fall, and this light heavyweight matchup is a great way to kick off the festivities

ONE Fight Night 7 bonus bouts will begin at 7 p.m. ET across all ONE platforms. The main card airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 24. All of the action is free to Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.