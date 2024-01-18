Combat Press 2023 MMA Awards: Broadcast Analyst of the Year – Paul Felder

A new year is here, and that means it’s time for Combat Press to take a look back at the best of MMA in 2023. In the coming days, Combat Press will announce its award winners in multiple categories, covering everything from the action in the cage to the biggest stories surrounding the sport.

The commentators on a mixed martial arts broadcast can make or break the broadcast. Without a ringside view, even the most knowledgeable fan is bound to miss some of the finer points and intricate details that take place, especially in the area of grappling. A good broadcast analyst not only informs fans about what is happening, but helps explain how it happened and what techniques were used to set up a particular result. A bad broadcast analyst omits details altogether, and you end up knowing nothing more than what stance each fighter is using and maybe what punch combinations they throw. Or, viewers will get bogged down with too many details at a time and miss the action as they look to keep up with what the analysts are saying.

Threading the needle of saying enough to educate the audience, without saying things that any untrained eye can tell, is difficult. In 2023, one commentator stood above the rest and consistently gave fans across the globe a quality audio experience. As a fighter, Paul Felder was known for his kickboxing prowess, preferring to stand and trade with his opponents, or sprawl and brawl a la Chuck Liddell, if his foe looked to take him down. However, on the microphone, he demonstrated that his knowledge of the sport is deep and wide ranging, as he is always able to communicate effectively what is happening on the feet or on the ground. He also blends in jovial entertainment better than any other broadcaster. With his quirky sense of humor and his love for Philadelphia sports teams always seeming to make an appearance on the broadcast, Felder doesn’t leave fans confused as to whether he is really there practicing a stand-up routine and trying to follow in the footsteps of his colleague Joe Rogan.

Whether it’s on UFC Roundup with Michael Chiesa or live during a Fight Night or pay-per-view broadcast, Paul Felder stands out, and that is why he wins the Combat Press 2023 MMA Award for Broadcast Analyst of the Year.