UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Results

On Saturday, May 11, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. The event features a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne

Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Torres

Trey Waters vs. Billy Goff

Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson

Veronica Hardy def. JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision ( 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 )