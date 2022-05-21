Eagle FC 47 Results: Dos Santos Dislocates Shoulder; De Castro Wins

On Friday, May 20, Eagle FC hosted Eagle FC 47: Redemption, live from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Fla. The event featured a heavyweight battle bewtween Junior dos Santos and Yorgan De Castro.

The event aired live on FLXcast starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Yorgan De Castro def. Junior dos Santos by TKO (injury). Round 3, 0:35

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva ends in a no-contest (accidental strike). Round 2, 1:44

Maki Pitolo def. Doug Usher by KO (punches). Round 1, 0: 30

Andrew Sanchez def. Gabriel Checco by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Akhmed Aliev def. Darrell Horcher by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:30

Islam Mamedov def. Zach Zane by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:50

Ronny Markes def. Reggie Peña by verbal submission (injury). Round 2, 1:21

Roosevelt Roberts def. Alexandre de Almeida by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Paulo Silva def. Sean Soriano by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Adi Alić def. Shawn Bunch by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Dylan Mantello def. Dennis Hughes by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 4:59