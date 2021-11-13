BKFC 22 Results: Hunt Gains Title, Palomino Retains

On Friday, Nov. 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 22, live from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Fla. The event featured two championship fights with Hector Lombard attempting to defend the light heavyweight title against Lorenzo Hunt. The co-main event showcased a lightweight title showdown between champion Luis Palomino and Dat Nguyen.

The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lorenzo Hunt def. Hector Lombard by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – for the light heavyweight title

Luis Palomino def. Dat Nguyen by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 50-45) – for the lightweight title

Britain Beltran def. Pearl Gonzalez by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Gustavo Trujillo def. Mike Kyle by KO. Round 1, 0:34

Marcus Brimage vs. Will Shutt ruled a split draw (49-45, 48-46, 47-47)

Howard Davis def. Rusty Crowder by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Arthur Walcott-Ceesay def. Joshua ‘Famez’ Alvarez by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 50-44)

Montaser Aboughaly def. Jonathan Noah by KO. Round 2, 0:46

James Rodriguez def. Brian Maxwell by TKO. Round 1, 1:28

Peter Peraza def. Manny Barrera by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 49-45)

Tyler Randall def. Darwin Bonilla by unanimous decision (48-45 x 3)