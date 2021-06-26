BKFC 18: Beltran vs. Shewmaker Results

On Saturday, June 26, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 18: Beltran vs. Shewmaker from Miami.

The event features four title fights. In the headliner, Joey Beltran battles Sam Shewmaker for the heavyweight title. The co-main event pits Luis Palomino against Tyler Goodjohn for featherweight gold. UFC veterans square off when Hector Lombard takes on Joe Riggs for the cruiserweight belt. Finally, another UFC alum, Thiago Alves, takes on knockout artist Ulysses Diaz for the middleweight strap.

The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Joey Beltran vs. Sam Shewmaker – for heavyweight title

Luis Palomino vs. Tyler Goodjohn – for featherweight title

Hector Lombard vs. Joe Riggs – for cruiserweight title

Thiago Alves vs. Ulysses Diaz – for middleweight title

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Charisa Sigala

Jake Bostwick vs. Julian Lane

Bruce Lutchmedia vs. Eddie Hoch

Eduardo Concepcion vs. Gabe Brown

Francesco Ricchi vs. Brian Maxwell

Jarod Grant vs. Travis Thompson

Steve Herelius vs. Juan Torres

Josh Alvarez vs. Paul Teague

Montaser Aboughaly vs. Luke Parsons

Yosdenis Cedeno vs. Alan Arzeno