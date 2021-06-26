BKFC 18: Beltran vs. Shewmaker Results

On Saturday, June 26, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 18: Beltran vs. Shewmaker from Miami.
The event features four title fights. In the headliner, Joey Beltran battles Sam Shewmaker for the heavyweight title. The co-main event pits Luis Palomino against Tyler Goodjohn for featherweight gold. UFC veterans square off when Hector Lombard takes on Joe Riggs for the cruiserweight belt. Finally, another UFC alum, Thiago Alves, takes on knockout artist Ulysses Diaz for the middleweight strap.
The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.
Luis Palomino vs. Tyler Goodjohn – for featherweight title
Hector Lombard vs. Joe Riggs – for cruiserweight title
Thiago Alves vs. Ulysses Diaz – for middleweight title
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Charisa Sigala
Jake Bostwick vs. Julian Lane
Bruce Lutchmedia vs. Eddie Hoch
Eduardo Concepcion vs. Gabe Brown
Francesco Ricchi vs. Brian Maxwell
Jarod Grant vs. Travis Thompson
Steve Herelius vs. Juan Torres
Josh Alvarez vs. Paul Teague
Montaser Aboughaly vs. Luke Parsons
Yosdenis Cedeno vs. Alan Arzeno