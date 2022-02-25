ONE Championship: Full Circle Results

On Friday, Feb. 25, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Full Circle, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a middleweight MMA championship bout and a long-awaited light heavyweight kickboxing title clash.

ONE Championship: Full Circle will air live and free on Friday, Feb. 25. The lead card will begin at 5 a.m. ET on ONE’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and the ONE Super App. The main card will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov – for the middleweight title

Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun – for the light heavyweight kickboxing title

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash

Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva

Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga