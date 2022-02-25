ONE Championship: Full Circle Results

On Friday, Feb. 25, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Full Circle, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a middleweight MMA championship bout and a long-awaited light heavyweight kickboxing title clash.
ONE Championship: Full Circle will air live and free on Friday, Feb. 25. The lead card will begin at 5 a.m. ET on ONE’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and the ONE Super App. The main card will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov – for the middleweight title
Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun – for the light heavyweight kickboxing title
Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash
Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan
Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano
Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw
Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva
Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell
Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov
Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas
Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga
Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun – for the light heavyweight kickboxing title
Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash
Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan
Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano
Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw
Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva
Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell
Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov
Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas
Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga