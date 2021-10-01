UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker.

The event will air in it’s entirety starting at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 1. The results appear below

Advertisement



ESPN+ Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Thiago Santos (206) vs. Johnny Walker (204.5)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Alex Oliveira (169.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)Macy Chiasson (136) vs. Aspen Ladd (137)*Mike Breeden (158.5)** vs. Alexander Hernandez (154.5)Jared Gordon (155) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Casey O’Neill (125) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125.5)Bethe Correia (138.5)*** vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs. Devonte Smith (155.5)Gaetano Pirrello (134.5) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (135)Stephanie Egger (135) vs. Shanna Young (134.5)Johnny Eduardo (135.5) vs. Alejandro Perez (136)

*Ladd missed the women’s bantamweight limit by one pound; the fight has been cancelled.

**Breeden missed the lightweight limit by two and a half pounds; he will be fined 20 percent of his purse.

***Correia missed the women’s bantamweight limit by two and a half pounds; she will be fined 20 percent of her purse