BFL 69 Results: Machado Submits Mein to Retain Title

On Friday, Oct. 1, Battlefield Fight League hosted BFL 69, live from the BMO Theatre Centre in Vancouver, B.C. The event was headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Caio Machado and Lee Mein.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Caio Machado def. Lee Mein by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:55 – for the heavyweight title

Nic Ouellet def. Mike McAloon by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:06

Leo Xavier def. Rafael Palmomeque by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Austin Russell def. Indroop Virk by submission (standing guillotine choke). Round 1, 4:23

Jonathan Broad def. Kenny Pope by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:40

Gwyn Berry def. Seth Connor by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

(a) Jag Bhullar def. Rizwan Qureshi by submission (keylock armbar). Round 2 – for the amateur heavyweight title

(a) Mani El-Hafnawi def. Kees Huisman by unanimous decision

(a) – denotes amateur bout