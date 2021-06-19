Showtime Boxing: Charlo vs. Montiel Results

On Saturday, June 19, Showtime Boxing will host Charlo vs. Montiel from the Toyota Center in Houston.
In the night’s headliner, Jermall Charlo meets Juan Macias Montiel with the WBC middleweight title on the line.
The action airs live on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Francisco Vargas vs. Isaac Cruz Jr.
Aaron Alameda vs. Angelo Leo
Ricky Medina vs. Omar Castillo
Brian Jones vs. Willie Jones
Desmond Lyons vs. Jose Ibarra
Michael Angeletti vs. Luis Javier Valdes
Alexis Salazar vs. Jairo Rayman
Miguel Flores vs. Diuhl Olguin