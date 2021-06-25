Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Results

On Friday, June 25, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown an interim heavyweight champion as Tim Johnson battles Valentin Moldavsky.
The co-main event pits UFC veteran Liz Camouche against Japan’s Kana Watanabe in a flyweight bout.
The prelims kicked off live above at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime. Check back following the event for the full results.
Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe
Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs
Myles Jury vs. Sidney Outlaw
Christian Edwards vs. Ben Parrish
Soren Bak vs. Bobby Lee
Isaiah Hokit vs. Corey Samuels
Jaylon Bates vs. Cody Matthews
Taylor Johnson vs. Lance Wright
John Teixeira vs. John De Jesus