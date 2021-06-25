Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Results

On Friday, June 25, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown an interim heavyweight champion as Tim Johnson battles Valentin Moldavsky.

The co-main event pits UFC veteran Liz Camouche against Japan’s Kana Watanabe in a flyweight bout.

The prelims kicked off live above at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky – for interim heavyweight title

Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs

Myles Jury vs. Sidney Outlaw

Christian Edwards vs. Ben Parrish

Soren Bak vs. Bobby Lee

Isaiah Hokit vs. Corey Samuels

Jaylon Bates vs. Cody Matthews

Taylor Johnson vs. Lance Wright

John Teixeira vs. John De Jesus