UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt Results

On Saturday, May 22, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, surging bantamweight contender Rob Font collides with former titleholder Cody Garbrandt.

The co-main features former strawweight champion Carla Esparza, who takes on China’s Xiaonan Yan.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.