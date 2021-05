On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with former Contender Series strawweight Hilarie Rose. The fighter talks lessons learned from the Contender Series, her upcoming CFFC title bout versus Elise Reed, the return of fans to MMA events and more.

