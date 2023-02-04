Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor II Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Bellator will host Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor II, live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event features two title fights.

The Bellator 290 preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. Click the picture above for the weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Combat Press. Check below for full results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Johnny Eblen (184) vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.8) – for the middleweight title

Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)

Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170.6)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (171) vs. Lorenz Larkin (171)

Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (145.2)

Ali Isaev (261.8) vs. Steve Mowry (253.4)

Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.6)

Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Grant Neal (205.2)

Diana Avsaragova (128.8)* vs. Alejandra Lara (125.8)

Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)

Isaiah Hokit (145.6) vs. Peter Ishiguro (145)

Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Yusuf Karakaya (170.2) Advertisement

