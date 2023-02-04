Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor II Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

Home
News
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
News

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor II Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Bellator will host Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor II, live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event features two title fights.

The Bellator 290 preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. Click the picture above for the weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Combat Press. Check below for full results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2) – for the heavyweight title
Johnny Eblen (184) vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.8) – for the middleweight title
Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)
Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170.6)
Mukhamed Berkhamov (171) vs. Lorenz Larkin (171)
Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (145.2)
Ali Isaev (261.8) vs. Steve Mowry (253.4)
Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.6)
Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Grant Neal (205.2)
Diana Avsaragova (128.8)* vs. Alejandra Lara (125.8)
Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)
Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)
Isaiah Hokit (145.6) vs. Peter Ishiguro (145)
Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Yusuf Karakaya (170.2)

Advertisement

* – Fighter missed the flyweight limit by 2.8 pounds.

Advertisement