GLORY 78 Features Badr Hari Plus Three Title Fights

GLORY Kickboxing has announced the full fight card for GLORY 78, which takes place Saturday, July 17 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

In addition to the main event of the evening, where heavyweight Badr Hari will face Poland’s Arkadiusz Wrzosek, there will be three title fights on the card.

Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will rematch former champion Artem Vakhitov, whom he defeated by controversial decision at GLORY 77.

The promotion’s middleweight belt — which was previously held by Pereira before he became light heavyweight champion — is up for grabs between top-ranked Donovan Wisse and Yousri Belgaroui.

Finally, Tyjani Beztati will fight Elvis Gashi for the vacant lightweight title. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the belt was held by Marat Grigorian, but it was vacated when he and former champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong signed with ONE Championship.

GLORY 78 Fight Card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz WrzosekAlex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov – for light heavyweight titleDonovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui – for vacant middleweight titleTyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi – for vacant lightweight titleTarik Khbabez vs. Antonio PlazibatLevi Rigters vs. Tomas MoznyNordine Mahieddine vs. Raul CatinasLuis Tavares vs. Sergej MaslobojevMohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari vs. Dmitry MenshikovItay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet