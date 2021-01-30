GLORY 77 Results

GLORY Kickboxing will host its first event of 2021, GLORY 77, from an undisclosed location in the Netherlands on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The event was originally slated to feature four title fights, but an injury to heavyweight contender Jamal Ben Saddik forced the promotion to get creative. Rather than find a late-replacement challenger for heavyweight kingpin Rico Verhoeven, the company opted to put together a four-man tournament that includes the champ, along with former Enfusion titleholder Levi Rigters, former K-1 staple Hesdy Gerges, and recent ONE title challenger Tarik Khbabez.

In addition to the tournament, belts will be on the line in the light-heavyweight, welterweight, and women’s super-bantamweight divisions.

The light-heavyweight clash pits Russian champion Artem Vakhitov against interim titleholder — and current middleweight titleholder — Alex Pereira. At welterweight, Frenchman Cédric Doumbé meets former champ Murthel Groenhart for a third time. Finally, super-bantamweight queen Tiffany van Soest defends her title against Pereira’s sister, Aline.

The action kicks off live with a preliminary card at 1 p.m. ET. The night’s main card airs below via Fite TV pay-per-view for $24.99, at 2 p.m. ET.