Top Bouts Announced for ONE 161 and ONE on Prime Video 2

Amid the riveting excitement of ONE Championship’s latest spectacle, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, the Singapore-based promotion announced several bouts that are scheduled for its upcoming events in September.

First up, will be ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai, which will go down on Thursday, Sep. 29, and be headlined by a fascinating ONE featherweight Muay Thai title clash.

Divisional king Petchmorakot Petchyindee will try to keep his nearly three-year unbeaten streak alive against surging contender Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, who earned the shot by scoring back-to-back knockouts in his last two fights.

Before that battle take place, The ONE heavyweight kickboxing grand prix will get underway with two massive bouts.

In the first, hulking giant Iraj Azizpour will take on striking behemoth Bruno Chaves, and in the second, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia will move up a division to meet in-form Brazilian beast Guto Inocente.

On top of this array of intense action, three other bouts have been announced for the event. Zhang Lipeng and Saygid Izagakhmetov are set to collide in a lightweight bout, Ritu Phogat returns to face Tiffany Teo in an atomweight affair, and flyweights Yuya Wakamatsu and Wang Shuo will try to take a step up the ladder toward newly-crowned champion Demetrious Johnson.

A day later on Friday, Sep. 30, ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III will take place in U.S. primetime, and three world championship bouts top the bill.

In the main event, ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan puts her gold on the line for the second time against ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee. This will be the third meeting between the two superstars, with the series tied 1-1.

Kickboxing will step into the spotlight just before that when ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn defends his title against ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix champion Chingiz Allazov in the co-main event.

And the first of the World Title clashes will see The inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion being determined, as Mikey Musumeci does battle with Cleber Sousa in a meeting between two grappling stars who have a split series at one win each.

In addition to the title tilts, three other bouts have been announced.

Stamp Fairtex returns to take on Jihin Radzuan in an atomweight bout, featherweights Martin Nguyen and Ilya Freymanov go toe-to-toe to inch closer to World Title contention, and Timofey Nastyukhin meets Halil Amir in a lightweight slugfest.

September may be the start of fall, but ONE will continue bringing the heat.

ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai

ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix: Roman Kryklia vs. Guto Inocente

ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix: Iraj Azizpour vs. Bruno Chaves

Zhang Lipeng vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

Ritu Phogat vs. Tiffany Teo

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Wang Shuo

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III

ONE Strawweight World Championship: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship: Superbon Singh Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa

Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radian

Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir