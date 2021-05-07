Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis Results

On Friday, May 7, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta puts his belt on the line against UFC veteran Sergio Pettis.
The co-main event features the final quarterfinal match-up in the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix as former UFC title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson makes his promotional debut against Jose Augusto.
The prelims kicks off live above at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.
Anthony “Rumble” Johnson vs. Jose Augusto – light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Peter Queally
Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson
Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots
Lorenz Larkin vs. Rafael Carvalho
Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales
Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein
Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid
Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell
Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto
Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt