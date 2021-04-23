Krush 124 Results

On Friday, April 23, the K-1 Group will host Krush 124 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
The event is headlined by a 67-kilogram title fight between champion Kona Kato and challenger Riki Matsuoka.
In the co-main event, Mahiro and Kotomi battle for the vacant 50-kilogram belt.
The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 4 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Mahiro vs. Kotomi – for 50-kilogram title
Ruku Kojima vs. Yuta Saito
Fumiya vs. Koki
Shinya Uemura vs. Takumi Nakahira
Jinya vs. Shoya
Kazuma Kubo vs. Riki
Yuzuki Satomi vs. Tsubasa Horii
Koya Saito vs. Mark James