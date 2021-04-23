Krush 124 Results

On Friday, April 23, the K-1 Group will host Krush 124 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The event is headlined by a 67-kilogram title fight between champion Kona Kato and challenger Riki Matsuoka.

In the co-main event, Mahiro and Kotomi battle for the vacant 50-kilogram belt.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 4 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.