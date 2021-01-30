XMMA 1: Vick vs. Fialho Results

On Saturday, Jan. 30, XMMA will host its inaugural event from the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran James Vick takes on Andre Fialho.

The card also features UFC veterans Francisco Rivera, Kyle Bochniak, Kyle Stewart and Jack May.

The event airs live and free at 6 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for full results.