XMMA 1: Vick vs. Fialho Results

On Saturday, Jan. 30, XMMA will host its inaugural event from the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran James Vick takes on Andre Fialho.
The card also features UFC veterans Francisco Rivera, Kyle Bochniak, Kyle Stewart and Jack May.
The event airs live and free at 6 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for full results.
Francisco Rivera vs. Ryan Lilley
Kyle Bochniak vs. Caio Uruguai
Chris Curtis vs. Kyle Stewart
Marcelo Golm vs. Brandon Hebert
Rashaun Jackson vs. Jack May
Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie vs. Jarell Murry
Tyler Ray vs. Austin Jones
Charlie Radtke vs. Geralbert Castillo