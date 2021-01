OKTAGON 21 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 30, OKTAGON MMA will host OKTAGON 21 from Zoner BOBYHALL in Brno, Czech Republic.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s lightweight title is on the line as Ronald Paradeiser battles Ivan Buchinger.

The card also features UFC veterans Leandro Silva and Lucie Pudilová, who face Alex Lohore and Marta Waliczek, respectively.

Advertisement



The event airs live via pay-per-view at 12 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for full results.