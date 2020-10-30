On Friday, Oct. 30, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The event, dubbed ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix, features four title bouts.

In the headliner, two-division ONE titlist Aung La N Sang attempts to defend the middleweight championship against undefeated challenger Reinier De Ridder. N Sang is making the fourth defense of the title he has held since June 2017 when he decisioned Vitaly Bigdash. De Ridder, on the other hand, looks to continue his unbeaten run in MMA. So far, he has compiled a record of 12 wins with no losses and is a black belt in both judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The co-main event features reigning ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee of Singapore and challenger Iuri Lapicus of Moldova. The Moldovan has never tasted defeat in his 14 fights as a professional. This impressive run includes a jaw-dropping 12 consecutive first-round finishes. However, Lee does own the ONE record for most finishes with 12, which consists of eight knockouts and four submissions.

The third title fight of the night is the one between defending ONE featherweight kingpin Martin Nguyen of Australia and his challenger, Thanh Le of the United States. Nguyen has nine TKO finishes in his 13 wins. Le, on the other hand, has 10 TKO wins.

For the fourth title bout of the night, Xiong Jingnan of China puts her ONE women’s strawweight championship on the line against challenger Tiffany Teo of Singapore. The two ladies met previously in January 2018 for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight belt, which Xiong won via TKO in the fourth round.

The event can be streamed on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 6:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.