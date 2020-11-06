On Friday, Nov. 6, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The event, dubbed ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix II, features a welterweight title headliner between ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov’s and unbeaten challenger James Nakashima.

Abbasov is determined to make an impressive first defense of his belt. He enters the fight after three consecutive dominant wins. “Brazen” submitted former title contender Agilan Thani in December 2018 before knocking out Japanese legend Yushin Okami in May 2019. He then challenged and eventually dominated Zebaztian Kadestam to win the title in October 2019. Nakashima, of the United States, is coming to wrest the title from Abbasov. He’s banking on his excellent ground game to do it. Nakashima is also riding his own streak within ONE, where he has won all three of his bouts.

The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans could find the broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.

