On Friday, Oct. 30, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 94th event from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, reigning strawweight champion Vanessa Demopoulos puts her belt on the line against challenger Lupita Godinez. Demopoulos enters her first title defense coming off a loss in Dana White’s Contender Series to Cory McKenna. Prior to that, she scored a fourth-round submission win over Sam Hughes to capture the belt. Mexico’s Godinez makes her promotional debut after reeling off four straight wins to open her career, including an appearance under the Combate Americas banner.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

