On Saturday, Oct. 10, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host its 13th event from Salina, Kan.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Joey Beltran defends his heavyweight title against former University of Alabama linebacker Marcel Stamps.
The event airs live on the BKFC App at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
Joey Beltran vs. Marcel Stamps – for heavyweight title
Nico Hernandez vs. Chancey Wilson
Dave Rickels vs. Clifford Wright
Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns
Isaac Doolittle vs. Brandon Johnson
Loren Hermreck vs. Rowdy Akers
Miles McDonald vs. Kendrick Latchman
Nico Hernandez vs. Chancey Wilson
Dave Rickels vs. Clifford Wright
Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns
Isaac Doolittle vs. Brandon Johnson
Loren Hermreck vs. Rowdy Akers
Miles McDonald vs. Kendrick Latchman