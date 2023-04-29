GLORY 85 Results

On Saturday, Apr. 29, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 85, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features a welterweight title bout and the heavyweight tournament semifinals and finals.

The preliminary car airs live on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on GLORY Fight Fight Fight app via pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Endy Semeleer vs. Murthel Groenhart – for the welterweight tile

Michael Duut vs. Mohamed Amine

Jan Kaffa def. Berjan Peposhi by unanimous decision (29-25, 28-26, 30-23, 30-25, 30-27)

Murat Aygün def. Enver Sljivar by TKO (two knockdowns). Round 1, 3:00 – heavyweight tournament semifinal

Kevin Tariq Osaro def. Jahfarr Wilnis by KO (strikes). Round 2, 1:26 – heavyweight tournament semifinal

Nicola Filipovic def. Fabio Kwasi by msjority decision (28-28, 28-28, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Brice Kombou def. Maksymilian Bratkowicz by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:33