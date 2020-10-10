On Saturday, Oct. 10, Bellator MMA will visit the Accor Arena in Paris, France for its 248th event.

In the night’s headliner, British knockout artist Michael “Venom” Page clashes with the undefeated Ross Houston. Page enters the contest riding a three-fight winning streak. Houston makes his promotional debut after a stint under the Cage Warriors banner.

The lineup also includes former UFC featherweight competitor Mads Burnell, who takes on Darko Banovic.

Advertisement

The four-fight card, which begins at 11:30 a.m. ET, airs live above and on the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.