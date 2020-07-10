On Friday, July 10, Legacy Fighting Alliance will hold its 84th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the night’s main event, undefeated Coloradan Justin Gonzales battles fellow unbeaten Jake Childers for the promotion’s vacant featherweight belt. The Contender Series veteran Gonzales will be making his promotional debut. Childers has thrice competed in the LFA cage to earn his crack at gold.

The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.