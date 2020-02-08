On Saturday, Feb. 8, the UFC will host UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes from the Toyota Center in Houston.

In the night’s main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his title against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. Jones will look for his third straight title defense after regaining the belt at UFC 232. He narrowly defeated Thiago Santos in his last outing. Reyes, meanwhile, has opened his career with 12 straight victories, including a first-round destruction of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his last bout.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko faces off with Katlyn Chookagian.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. The undercard continues on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

Above is video of the event’s post-fight press conference (courtesy of the UFC), which kicks off approximately 30 minutes after the main event between Jones and Reyes.

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes – for light heavyweight titleValentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian – for women’s flyweight titleJuan Adams vs. Justin TafaMirsad Bektic vs. Dan IgeIlir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis

ESPN Preliminary Card

James Krause vs. Trevin GilesAndrea Lee vs. Lauren MurphyAlex Morono vs. Kalinn WilliamsMario Bautista vs. Miles Johns

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Journey Newson vs. Domingo PilarteAndre Ewell vs. Jonathan MartinezAustin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal