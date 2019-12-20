On Friday, Dec. 20, Bellator MMA will host Salute the Troops 2019 from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the first of back-to-back events over the weekend.

The two-night extravaganza kicks off by putting the spotlight on Josh Barnett. The Pride, Strikeforce and UFC veteran is back in MMA action for the first time since 2016. His Bellator debut comes against Ronny Markes, a fellow UFC vet who slides up from the light-heavyweight ranks for this bout. The Brazilian has been active as part of the Professional Fighters League in 2019

In the evening’s co-main event, another UFC veteran is set to make his promotional debut. Mexico’s Erik Perez left the UFC while on a three-fight winning streak. The bantamweight up-and-comer joins Bellator after adding a successful two-fight stint with Combate Americas. He’ll have to get through Hawaii’s own Toby Misech on Friday night.

The preliminary card begins at 8:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on DAZN, Bellator.com or via the promotion’s app. The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET and airs live on the Paramount Network and DAZN. Check back following the event for the full results.