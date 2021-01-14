Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 26: Din Thomas

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back for episode 26, and the season 2 opener, with someone who needs no introduction, MMA veteran Din Thomas. In this episode, Matt and Din discuss new school vs. old school, what it means to be a coach, his exit from American Top Team, and his recent bicycle ride across Florida to raise awareness for men’s mental health via HeadsUpGuys. Thomas goes on to discuss coaching and training fighters during a pandemic, what it was like to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, the world moving forward, and his next planned ride. Thomas also shares his thoughts on how he feels Dana White has handled promoting fights during the pandemic.

