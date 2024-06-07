ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II Weigh-In Video and Results

On Friday, Jun. 7, ONE Championship will host ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a featherweight Muay Thai title fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin'” Jo Nattawut.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jun. 6. The weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK Saenchai (155.00) vs. Jo Nattawut (152.25) – for the featherweight title

Kickboxing bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (141.25) vs. Denis Puric (134.75)

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci (144.00) vs. Gabriel Sousa (144.50)

MMA bout: Kade Ruotolo (169.25) vs. Blake Cooper (165.25)

Kickboxing bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (152.75) vs. Masaaki Noiri (153.75)

MMA bout: Denice Zamboanga (114.00) vs. Noelle Grandjean (114.50)

MMA bout: Adrian Lee (167.50) vs. Antonio Mammarella (168.25)

Muay Thai bout: Johan Ghazali (133.50) vs. Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (134.75)

MMA bout: Itsuki Hirata (114.25) vs. Victoria Souza (114.25)

Muay Thai bout: Johan Estupinan (144.00) vs. Zafer Sayik (145.00)

