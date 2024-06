ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II Results

On Friday, Jun. 7, ONE Championship will host ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a featherweight Muay Thai title fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin'” Jo Nattawut.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai def. Jo Nattawut by majority decision for the featherweight Muay Thai world title

Kickboxing bout: Rodtang def. Denis Puric by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci def. Gabriel Sousa by submission (calf slicer). 3:07

MMA bout: Kade Ruotolo def. Blake Cooper by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:20

Kickboxing bout: Sitthichai def. Masaaki Noiri by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Denice Zamboanga def. Noelle Grandjean by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Adrian Lee def. Antonio Mammarella by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:56

Muay Thai bout: Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat def. Johan Ghazali by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Victoria Souza def. Itsuki Hirata by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 1:31

Muay Thai bout: Johan Estupinan def. Zafer Sayik by unanimous decision