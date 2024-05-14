Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai Rebooked for ONE Friday Fights 68

ONE Friday Fights 68 has added the long-awaited Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai world title showdown booked for Jun. 28. The vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title will be on the line in this match.

The two strikers were booked for the same world championship earlier this year, but unfortunately the Canadian-Italian Jonathan Di Bella was hospitalized with illness on the day of the weight cut. Because of this, the match was cancelled and he was stripped of his kickboxing world title with ONE. The 27-year-old will be looking to reclaim his lost title against the Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai is looking to add a kickboxing world title to his collection, cementing himself as a world-renowned talent by capturing titles across two sports. The Thai-born striker has over 340 victories in combat sports. Currently, in ONE, he is on a four-fight win streak between kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Di Bella is unbeaten across professional kickboxing and boxing, sporting a perfect unblemished record. Along the way, he has competed in GLORY Kickboxing and has picked up kickboxing titles across North America.

On facing Prajanchai, Di Bella said:

“I’m just getting ready for the best version of him and one of the best fighters that I’ve ever faced in front of me. I’m getting ready for war. I’ve been going through a rough training camp that my dad’s been putting me through. I’m just going through it all, giving my all, and I’ll be 100 percent ready for his fight. So yeah, can’t wait.”