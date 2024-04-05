Jonathan Di Bella Stripped of Title After Hydration Miss

The strawweight kickboxing talent Jonathan Di Bella has been stripped of his world title due to a hydration miss ahead of his ONE Friday Fights 58 scheduled bout. On Apr. 5, the Canadian-Italian was set to defend his world championship against Prajanchai PK Saenchai, the bout was cancelled due to the hydration miss.

According to Nic Atkin on X, Di Bella was hospitalized and vomiting due to the weight cut. One of the fighters’ coaches Justin Mancini added: “At 27 years old the champ is in the best shape of his life and ready to compete against a very tuff and talented opponent. Unfortunately, Jonathan was hospitalized yesterday and is now very sick in bed. I’m with the champ now and he’s very sick”

Prajanchai was not rebooked for another match, both fighters have been pulled from the Apr. 5 ONE Championship event. ONE made the announcement on their website and said: “The Kickboxing World Title fight between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai is off as Di Bella did not pass hydration tests and elected not to compete. The ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship is now vacant.”

Advertisement



The undefeated Jonathan Di Bella is a top-ranked and talented kickboxer who holds impressive wins over Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams. Prajanchai is an icon in Muay Thai holding a record with 340 wins and multiple titles in ONE, Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium.