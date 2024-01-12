Champion Strikers Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai Call Each Other Out

World champions Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai have called each other out. This would be a clash of kickboxing vs. Muay Thai as both athletes are reigning strawweight titleholders in ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Di Bella sat down in an interview with Ariel Helwani where he explained his 2024 plans. The Canadian-Italian said he will look to take three bouts in kickboxing, defending his title, then look at switching to Muay Thai. It is likely that the undefeated Di Bella will compete at one of the US-based shows in ONE Championship. He said:

“I want to be top pound-for-pound in kickboxing then I will move to Muay Thai.”

Speaking with SCMP MMA, he called out the winner of Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri, which the Thai-fighter ended up winning by first-round KO. Di Bella said:

“There’s Joseph Lasiri, Prajanchai, and then there’s the guys coming up. There’s a lot of talent coming up, the division is getting packed.”

Near the end of 2023, Thailand’s Prajanchai was able to recapture his Muay Thai crown and avenge a loss to Lasiri. After regaining the world title, Prajanchai said:

“Yes, definitely. If there’s a chance for me to face Jonathan Di Bella, I’d take it. I’ve followed him since his ONE debut, and I feel like he’s a very dangerous and tough fighter. It would be a great match if I got to face him.”

Prajanchai has avenged his only loss in ONE Championship and has performed masterclasses in his other matches. He has competed in both kickboxing and Muay Thai in one and is considered one of the most talented strikers in the sport. The 29-year-old Thai-born striker has over 300 victories and has held titles in Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium.

The Canadian-Italian Di Bella has remained unbeaten with professional bouts in kickboxing and boxing. The highlight of the 27-year-old’s career was earning a world title in a fight of the year contender against Zhang Peimian, and he has defended his crown facing Danial Williams.

Di Bella and Prajanchai would be a champion vs. champion match and a crossover of kickboxing and Muay Thai. Each athlete is at the top of their career and seeking challenges heading into 2024.