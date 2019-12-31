On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the PFL hosts its second annual championship finale from the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York. Six championships for the 2019 season will be decided on New Year’s Eve.

In the women’s lightweight division, talented judoka Kayla Harrison is out to earn her second win over Larissa Pacheco. Harrison advanced to the finals with an October win over Bobbi-Jo Dalziel. Pacheco outworked Sarah Kaufman to secure her spot in the championship round.

The other five tourney bouts feature male competitors. At heavyweight, Jared Rosholt and Ali Isaev collide. The light-heavyweight final pits former UFC fighter Jordan Johnson against Emiliano Sordi. Ray Cooper III, a 2018 breakout fighter, takes part in the welterweight final opposite David Michaud. The 2018 lightweight winner Natan Schulte seeks a repeat this year when he battles Loik Radzhabov. Lance Palmer, the 2018 featherweight champ, also hopes for back-to-back titles when he meets Alex Gilpin.

There is also one non-tournament affair in the lineup, as Brendan Loughnane returns to the PFL cage against David Valente.

The 10th and final event of the PFL 2019 season can be seen live on ESPN 2 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. The lone preliminary bout will air live on ESPN+ as part of the pre-show that begins at 6 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.