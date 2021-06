RISE 150 Results

On Friday, June 18, RISE returns to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, for RISE 150.

In the night’s main event, 65-kilogram champion Kosei Yamada puts his belt on the line against challenger Katsuki Kitano.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 4:45 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

