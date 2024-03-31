Jonathan Di Bella Discusses His Upcoming Title Defense Against Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella has made sure the world knows his name since arriving in ONE Championship in 2022. The talented Italian-Canadian striker has been near flawless across his two promotional appearances, and he reigns supreme as the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, on Friday, April 5, Di Bella will put that gold on the line against strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a matchup that he knows will put him to the test, especially in front of his foe’s hometown crowd.

“I’ve been watching [Prajanchai] for a long time. Obviously, he’s a great champion. He’s one of the best strikers to ever compete at the highest level and has won all over Thailand and Lumpinee and all the other stadiums. I’ve been watching him for a very long time, and I’ve always had my eye on him,” Di Bella told ONE.

The unbeaten powerhouse is well his way to building his brand in and out of the ring. It is just another reason why he’s excited for this opportunity against a legend of Muay Thai.

Di Bella believes that adding Prajanchai’s name to his growing list of opponents will only serve to elevate his global platform and cement his place among the best strikers on the planet.

“Beating a name like him, it means a lot. It means a lot for me. And it means a lot for all the viewers because if I beat another champion, it’s very important for my name and my recognition,” the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion said.

As he prepares for his match against the Thai star on April 5, Di Bella is sure he’ll see him at his best – and for good reason.

Prajanchai looked incredible in his last outing when he knocked out Joseph Lasiri in the first round of their World Title unification match last December, and he’ll utilize every weapon he can to become a two-sport World Champion.

“I’m just getting ready for the best version of him and one of the best fighters that I’ve ever faced in front of me. I’m getting ready for war,” Di Bella admitted.

“I’ve been going through a rough training camp that my dad’s been putting me through. I’m just going through it all, giving my all, and I’ll be 100 percent ready for his fight. So yeah, can’t wait.”

Di Bella will be entering hostile territory for this matchup. And while it won’t be his first trip to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, it will be his first time taking on a Thai athlete inside the famed venue.

But that is not a daunting task for the 27-year-old. He’s actually looking forward to hearing the crowd erupt with every strike and will enjoy silencing them when his hand gets raised.

“It was a cool crowd I fought in front of last time. I know every time he’ll punch or kick, the crowd’s going to be screaming, and yeah, it’s like I’m in hostile territory. I like it, actually, no pressure,” Di Bella stated.

“I feel like it’s more fun. I like going in their hometown and competing and getting more fans because I like to give an exciting fight, and especially giving an exciting fight with one of their own, with their own countryman.”

“I know this is his home, so I know it means a lot to him. It makes me even more excited to win.”

ONE Friday Fights 58 airs live at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, April 5. The event is available for $24.99 on watch.onefc.com.