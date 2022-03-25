ONE Championship: X Weigh-In Results, Video and Faceoffs

On Saturday, Mar. 26, ONE Championship will host ONE X, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a 20-bout card, including five title fights across MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

ONE X airs live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website on Saturday, Mar. 26, beginning with ONE X: Part I at 1 a.m. ET, followed by ONE X: Part II begins at 5 a.m. ET. The action then moves to ONE Championship’s pay-per-view at 8 a.m. ET for the ONE X: Grand Finale.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Mar. 25. Click on the picture above for the ceremonial weigh-in video. Full weigh-in results below.

ONE X: Grand Finale

ONE X: Part II

ONE X: Part I

Stamp Fairtex (114) vs. Angela Lee (114) – for the atomweight titleMixed rules bout: Demetrious Johnson (134) vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon (134)Adriano Moraes (134) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (135) – for the flyweight titleShinya Aoki (165) vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (168)Muay Thai: Eduard Folayang (169) vs. John Wayne Parr (170)*Kickboxing bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn (153) vs. Marat Grigorian (153) – for the featherweight titleMuay Thai: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (144)* vs. Felipe Lobo (144) – for the bantamweight titleKickboxing bout: Capitan Petchyindee (144)* vs. Hiroki Akimoto (143) – for the bantamweight titleSeo Hee Ham (114)* vs. Denice Zamboanga (114)Itsuki Hirata (115) vs. Jihin Radzuan (115)*Kim Jae Woong (155)* vs. Tang Kai (154)Kickboxing bout: Chingiz Allazov (154) vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (154) – featherweight grand prix finalGrappling bout: Reinier de Ridder (205) vs. Andre Galvao (203)Muay Thai bout: Nieky Holzken (170) vs. Sinsamut Klinmee (170)Jeremy Miado (122) vs. Lito Adiwang (125)Shoko Sato (144) vs. Stephen Loman (143)Amir Khan (154)* vs. Ryogo Takahashi (154)Kang Ji Won (244) vs. Paul Elliott (236)Grappling bout: Mei Yamaguchi (114) vs. Danielle Kelly (113)Ryuto Sawada (124) vs. Senzo Ikeda (124)*

* – indicates fighter missed hydration test; will test again at a later time