Shiro vs. Toki Tamaru Booked for RISE El Dorado 2024

The main event for RISE El Dorado 2024 has been announced as Shiro Matsumoto vs. Toki Tamaru with the bantamweight title on the line, a champion vs. champion matchup with pound-for-pound implications also on the line. This fight card is booked for Mar. 17 live from Tokyo, Japan.

Shiro vs. Toki Tamaru

The headlining match for RISE El Dorado 2024 will be a pairing of two RISE kickboxing champions. Tamaru, who holds the flyweight and super flyweight titles, will be going up in weight to challenge Shiro for his bantamweight crown.

The Japanese-born Shiro is a Muay Thai fighter who was able to earn titles in Rangsit Stadium before transitioning to kickboxing. The 21-year-old Tamaru is on a six-fight winning streak and captured the Combat Press 2023 Kickboxing Fighter of the Year Award. Additionally, the young Japanese striker has been able to earn a place on the pound-for-pound rankings.

RISE El Dorado 2024

The Japanese kickboxing organizations announced further matchups to the RISE El Dorado 2024 fight card booked for Mar. 17. This fight event will see Tenshi Matsumoto face Ryujin Naukawa. Plus, at 55 kg, Nagimi Arii will take on Mushahi Matsushita.

Thailand’s Jarensuk Boon Lanna will be looking to make an impact as he faces Yugo Kato. And, at 65kg, KENTA is set to meet YURA.

RISE kickboxing events can be enjoyed live on Abema TV or through tape delay on YouTube.