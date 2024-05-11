USA Sumo Open: Preview and Broadcast Details for May 11

Preview

The US Sumo Open goes down Saturday, May 11, at the Walter Pyramid arena at Long Beach State University in Long Beach, California. The event promises 150 back-back matches featuring competitors from forty countries. Among the competitors are five World Sumo Champions. One of those champions is Mendee from Mongolia who won the heavyweight and openweight golds at the 2022 world championships.

The former Ichinojo (Altankhuyag Ichinnorov) is a special guest at the event. He once held the rank of sekiwake in Japan, two ranks below yokozuna, and is a one time top division champion.

The 31-year-old Mongolian retired from pro sumo last year citing back problems. However, tabloid reports in Japan stated that he was forced to retire by his stablemaster due to issues regarding excessive drinking. In 2022 the former Ichinojo served a suspension after he was accused of assaulting his stablemaster’s wife.

Start time and date

The US Sumo Open is slated to begin at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 11. That’s when doors open at the Walter Pyramid and prelim bouts begin. The opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. PT and be followed by the main card. All the bouts will be wrapped up before an awards ceremony takes place at 4 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Ringside, VIP Floor and Floor Bleacher tickets for the US Sumo Open are sold out. At this time of writing there are still tickets available for the lower and upper bleachers. Tickets in the lower bleachers cost $50. The upper bleacher tickets are priced at $35.

Tickets are available here.

Live Stream

If you won’t be in Long Beach you can watch the entire event on YouTube for free. That live stream is available below:

