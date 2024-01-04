Combat Press 2023 Kickboxing Awards: Knockout of the Year – Chingiz Allazov Stops Superbon

Kickboxing in 2023 had a ton of incredible knockouts. However, there was one moment that rose above the rest, Chingiz Allazov knocked out Superbon Singha Mawynn to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Knockout of the Year – Chingiz Allazov vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn

In this 2023 matchup, it was a meeting of kickboxing giants. It was No. 1 versus No. 2 pound-for-pound strikers, and the featherweight division champion versus the featherweight Grand Prix champion. The long-awaited showdown was also a clash of styles, as Superbon is a Muay Thai technician, while Allazov creates moments of chaos in the ring.

The Azerbaijani-Belarussian “Chinga” Allazov has a long-tenured career decorated with gold. Stopping champions Jordann Pikeur and Yasuhiro Kido, he was able to capture a K-1 Grand Prix title to his name in 2017. In 2022, he captured the ONE featherweight grand prix throne with two knockouts, and he defeated former GLORY world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the final. The 30-year-old had punched his ticket to face Superbon for the undisputed world title.

Thailand’s Superbon was creating a case for being one of the all-time greats in kickboxing. He had defeated K-1 MAX world champion and kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan by way of head-kick knockout. He also put on a kickboxing masterclass, shutting out former GLORY Kickboxing and K-1 champion Marat Grigorian, in addition to defeating former GLORY and Muay Thai stadium champion Sitthichai. At the start of 2022, Superbon was a clear No. 1 pound-for-pound kickboxer.

Superbon was the hometown hero, attempting to defend his kickboxing title against Allazov in Bangkok, Thailand. In Jan. 2023, it was the highly-anticipated main event of ONE Fight Night 6. The Azerbaijani-Belarussian striker rushed forward and pushed Superbon’s back against the cage. With flurries of punches, he was able to shut out the dangerous kicking game of the Thai-born striker.

Allazov’s greatest strength is being able to create moments of chaos in kickboxing fights. In this fight, he exemplified this talent. Superbon’s back was against the cage, and he attempted to circle out, but moved directly into the path of his opponent’s power. In the second round, Allazov was able to knock out Superbon with right crosses and overhand rights. This dominating win took the award for the Combat Press 2023 Kickboxing Knockout of the Year.

The other candidates for 2023 Knockout of the Year were Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Luis Tavares, Superbon vs. Tayfun Ozcan, Nordine Mahieddine vs. Abdrahmane Coulibaly, Takeru Segawa vs. Bailey Sugden, Uku Jürjendal vs. Badr Hari, and Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak.

Make sure to check out the rest of the Combat Press 2023 Kickboxing Awards.