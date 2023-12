RISE World Series 2023 Final Round Results: Tamaru Wins Tourney; Collins Wins Title

RISE World Series 2023 Final Round was broadcast live on Saturday, Dec. 16, from Tokyo, Japan. This fight card featured multiple kickboxing bouts, a tournament final and a title match. Full results can be found below.

FULL RESULTS

Toki Tamaru def. Kumandoi Petchyindee by unanimous decision – RISE tournament final

Chadd Collins def. Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 by unanimous decision – RISE championship match

Kento Haraguchi def. Abraham Vidales by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:49

Taiju Shiratori def. Zakaria Zouggary by KO (knee). Round 3, 1:37

Kaito Ono def. James Condé by TKO (knockdowns). Round 1, 2:06

Kan Nakamura def. Ahmed Akoudad by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:31

Kenta Nanbara def. Victor De Koning by KO (punches). Round 4, 1:01

Seina def. Tessa De Kom by unanimous decision

Petru Morari def. Ryota Nakano by majority decision

Shiro Matsumoto def. Boonlhong Petchyindee Academy by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:28

Kazuki Osaki def. Charoensuk BoonLanna by split decision (extension round)

Koyuki Miyazaki def. Mongkutpetch Khaolakmuaythai by unanimous decision

Koji Ikeda def. Musashi Matsushita by majority decision

Hyuma Hitachi def. Katsuji Takahashi by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:19

Taisei Iwago def. Shota Okudaira by unanimous decision

Ryujin Nasukawa def. Ryutaro by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 2:04

Taisei Kondo def. Naofumi Yamashina by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:33

Montana Aerts def. Nonoka Kato by unanimous decision

Goki Sugiyama def. Shinnosuke Nagamatsu by unanimous decision