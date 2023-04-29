Roberto ‘Robocop’ Soldic Following in the Footsteps of ‘Cro Cop’

Roberto Soldic has become Croatia’s latest mixed martial arts superstar thanks to his incredible power and ferocious knockouts, and the former two-division KSW World Champion is ready to showcase his fully stocked arsenal at ONE Championship’s on-ground U.S. debut event, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, on Friday, May 5.

Ahead of his welterweight showdown with former divisional king Zebaztian Kadestam, “Robocop” has been refelecting on where his passion for MMA came from, and he says it emerged from watching the man who put Croatian martial arts on the map – Mirko Cro Cop.

“From 2001, when he started competing in MMA, I know every opponent he faced. Everybody in my village wanted to be like ‘Cro Cop.’ I was a huge fan. I am still a fan,” Soldic told ONE.

Advertisement



“I have a couple of favorite fights, but the best one was with Wanderlei Silva. When he threw the left high kick, this is history for me, and I think for everyone who watched this fight.”

Cro Cop became Soldic’s role model. He was a man he could look up to as a symbol of global success in MMA, and a good example of how to carry himself outside of fighting.

“He’s a very disciplined guy, and he is not a trash-talker,” said “Robocop.”

“The way he fights, he’s always calm, and when he throws, he does really big damage with anything. But his left kick was brutal. So if he catches you with it, it’s all over.”

Once Soldic rose to prominence, he got a chance to meet Cro Cop

It was a surreal moment for the fast-rising star, who got an invite to train alongside his hero. Soon, the two fighters became friends, and the Croatian legend often pick up the phone to speak with the new generation talent.

“I met him in 2019 or 2020. When I won some fights and belts, I went to his gym. And I was really excited to meet him. Before my fights, he called me, and after the fights, he called me. So it means a lot to me,” Soldic said.

“Dreams come true. That is what I can say. No words can explain it. ‘Cro Cop’ called me, and this is really unbelievable.”

“Robocop” says that Cro Cop is keeping his eye on his journey toward becoming a global star. He regularly checks in and offers him advice on how to raise his game to the next level.

Advice that he may implement against Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10.

“[The best piece of advice he gave me] is a secret. He has good tips and I took a lot of experience from him. I can see that we’re really similar. We’re both southpaws. We move the same way, but I cannot say a lot of things he told me, only that he gave me good tips,” Soldic said.

ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Friday, May 5, on Prime Video. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.