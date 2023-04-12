Bellator 295’s Patchy Mix: Aiming for a Title in the Grand Prix Finals

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA bantamweight Patchy Mix. Mix last fought at Bellator 289 in Dec. 2022, when he submitted Magomed Magomedov in the second round. On Saturday, Apr. 22, he has the opportunity of a lifetime waiting at Bellator 295, when he takes on Raufeon Stots for the interim bantamweight title in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix Finals. Click the photo above to view the full video interview.

Mix discusses his upcoming title fight, where a win would earn him a one-million-dollar check and punch his ticket to a title-unification bout against the winner of Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, which takes place on Jun. 16.

